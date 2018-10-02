Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Amasses solid statistical day
Brown accumulated nine tackles (seven solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 29-27 win over the 49ers.
Brown put together easily his best performance of the 2018 season to date, playing in 98 percent of the team's snaps after three consecutive weeks hovering around 20 percent. That massive leap in playing time is likely due to the absence of Kyzir White, who underwent minor knee surgery earlier in the week. It remains to be seen if this change will be permanent, but given the Chargers held Matt Breida under 40 yards rushing, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this same starting unit roll out next week against the Raiders.
