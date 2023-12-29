Pittman (concussion/shoulder) has cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and is in line to play against the Raiders on Sunday, barring any setbacks, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts' final injury report of the week will confirm whether Pittman approaches the contest with a designation or fully cleared to face Las Vegas, but at this stage it appears as though the team's top pass catcher will return to the lineup following a one-game absence.