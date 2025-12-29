Pittman recorded two receptions on three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Jaguars.

Pittman's disappearance from the Colts' offense continued Sunday, as he finished tied for fourth on the team in targets with Mo Alie-Cox. His impact during the competitive portion of the game was even more limited than the box score indicates, as he tallied a 12-yard catch while the Jaguars were in prevent defense in the final moments. Pittman missed a few plays early in the second quarter after suffering a calf injury, which could complicate his outlook for a Week 18 matchup against the Texans, given that the Colts have been eliminated from playoff contention. Even if Pittman does suit up, he's been held to 35 yards or fewer in five of his last six contests.