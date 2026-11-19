Pittman (foot) participated in practice Thursday, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

After being designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he was able to return to a limited practice. The WR's presence at Thursday's session implies that there were no setbacks, with the Steelers' upcoming injury report set to reveal his official participation level. In any case, Pittman will need to be activated off IR no later than Saturday afternoon in order to have a chance to play Sunday against the Eagles.