Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Pittman (foot) has been designated for return from injured reserve, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Pittsburgh opened the 21-day evaluation windows of both Pittman and Roman Wilson (finger), clearing the way for both receivers to resume practicing Wednesday. McCarthy suggested earlier in the week that Pittman has a shot at suiting up Sunday in Philadelphia, though the wideout's availability will likely depend on how he looks in practice over the next three days. Prior to landing on injured reserve Oct. 10 after aggravating a left foot injury, Pittman had gotten off to an underwhelming start to the season, recording seven receptions for 89 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets through three appearances.