Pittman (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mark Kaboly reports.

Pittman was designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week and had progressed to full participation Thursday, so his questionable tag keeps him in the mix for a potential activation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Eagles. With both Pittman and Roman Wilson (finger) nearing a return, it's unclear what that will mean for rookie Germie Bernard's role going forward, as the rookie has hit a slow spot in the box score the last couple weeks.