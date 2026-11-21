Pittman (foot) is not expected to be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Pittman was able to practice fully both Thursday and Friday, but he is not ready to rejoin the mix just yet -- which Pittsburgh confirmed by omitting Pittman from the list of roster moves they made Saturday. Barring an unannounced setback, Pittman figures to continue practicing, and his next chance to take the field will arrive on Black Friday when the Steelers square off against the Broncos.