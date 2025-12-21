Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Muted output again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sinnott caught one pass on two targets for five yards during the Commanders' 29-18 loss to the Eagles on Saturday.
Sinnott's lone catch came midway through the fourth quarter, when he hauled in a five-yard pass from Josh Johnson, the latter of whom replaced Marcus Mariota (hand) in the third frame. Sinnott has caught one pass in each of his last three games, and while his snap count on offense has increased after Zach Ertz tore his ACL in Week 14 against the Vikings, the former's offensive production has not. Next up for Sinnott and the Commanders is an NFC East home tilt against the Cowboys on Christmas Day.
More News
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Catches one pass vs. Giants•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Catches lone target in Week 14 loss•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Cleared for Week 13•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Downgraded to out•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Questionable after Friday's DNP•
-
Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Added to injury report•