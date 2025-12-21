Sinnott caught one pass on two targets for five yards during the Commanders' 29-18 loss to the Eagles on Saturday.

Sinnott's lone catch came midway through the fourth quarter, when he hauled in a five-yard pass from Josh Johnson, the latter of whom replaced Marcus Mariota (hand) in the third frame. Sinnott has caught one pass in each of his last three games, and while his snap count on offense has increased after Zach Ertz tore his ACL in Week 14 against the Vikings, the former's offensive production has not. Next up for Sinnott and the Commanders is an NFC East home tilt against the Cowboys on Christmas Day.