Commanders' Ben Sinnott: Catches one pass vs. Giants
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sinnott caught his lone target for 36 yards in Sunday's 29-21 win over the Giants.
In Sinnott's first full game without Zach Ertz (knee), he logged a season-high 34 offensive snaps and finished with the third-most receiving yards on the Commanders. The 2024 second-round pick from Kansas State has now caught all five of his targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in 13 appearances this season. Sinnott may have an expanded offensive role and serve as Washington's top pass-catching tight end in the Week 16 matchup against the Eagles.
