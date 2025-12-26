Sinnott secured three of four targets for 29 yards during Thursday's 30-23 loss to Dallas.

Sinnott logged his first game of the season with more than a single grab during Washington's loss on Christmas Day, though he recorded a higher yardage total Week 15 versus the Giants due to a 36-yard downfield catch. The second-year pro played 61 percent of offensive snaps versus the Cowboys. Sinnott will close out the year as Washington's starting tight end during the team's regular-season finale on the road against Philadelphia in Week 18.