Sinnott caught both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over Philadelphia.

The 2024 second-round pick finishes his second NFL season with a 11-114-1 receiving line on 13 targets. Sinnott played more than 50 percent of offensive snaps in each of the final four games, catching seven of nine targets for 73 yards during that stretch. The Commanders likely are in need of a new starting tight end with Zach Ertz recovering from an ACL tear and scheduled for free agency, but Sinnott hasn't shown much of anything to suggest he can be that player. There's still late-breakout argument, depending on Washington's offseason moves in the coming months.