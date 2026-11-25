Sinnott played played 33 snaps (24 on offense, nine on special teams) but didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday.

Chig Okonkwo was the Commanders' only tight end who produced offensively Monday, with the fifth year pro catching four of five passes for 66 yards. Sinnott has been targeted zero times in seven of 10 regular-season games, with his lone productive outing being Week 10 against the Giants, when he brought in all four of his targets for 42 yards and a touchdown. He brings very little fantasy appeal heading into Washington's Week 12 road tilt against Arizona on Sunday.