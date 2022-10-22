The Commanders have officially placed Wentz (finger) on injured reserve, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Wentz underwent surgery on his right ring finger earlier in the week and will now be forced to spend at least the next four weeks on IR. As a result, Taylor Heinicke is expected to replace him under center with rookie fifth-round pick Sam Howell providing depth.
