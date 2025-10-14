Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Armstrong (hamstring) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Bears.
Armstrong suffered an apparent hamstring injury, which has now placed some doubt on his ability to return to action. The defensive lineman recorded one solo tackle before his departure, and in his absence, Jalyn Holmes stands to operate in a more significant role on the defensive line versus Chicago.
