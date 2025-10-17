Armstrong (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Armstrong was held out of practice all week due to a hamstring injury, but the Commanders have not ruled him out for Sunday's NFC East tilt just yet. In the event that Armstrong isn't cleared to play, Washington will turn to Eddie Goldman, Jer'Zhan Newton and Jalyn Holmes to fill in the gap at defensive end opposite Preston Smith.