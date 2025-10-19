default-cbs-image
Armstrong (hamstring) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys.

Armstrong was absent from practice all week while nursing a hamstring injury, but he'll now officially play Week 7. The defensive lineman has compiled 24 total tackles (16 solo), including 5.5 sacks, over six games this season, and he'll look to keep up his high level of production against Dallas.

