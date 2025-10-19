Commanders' Dorance Armstrong: Won't return vs. Dallas
Armstrong (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Armstrong sustained a knee injury during the Commanders' first defensive possession of the game, which is severe enough for him to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's NFC East contest. The Commanders will turn to Eddie Goldman, Jer'Zhan Newton and Sheldon Day to pick up the slack at defensive end in Armstrong's absence.
