Daniels will test his injured hamstring in workouts on Sunday, and the Commanders think he has a chance to return in Week 9 against the Seahawks, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.

No matter how the testing unfolds, Daniels will still miss Monday night's game against the Chiefs, but he's made enough progress during the week to create some optimism for next week. Marcus Mariota will start on Monday night in Daniels' stead versus Kansas City.