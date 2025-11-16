Mariota is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Dolphins in Madrid after he was forced out in the third quarter and was evaluated for a concussion, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Mariota was brought down hard on the turf after uncorking an incomplete pass with 3:41 remaining in the third quarter. Josh Johnson stepped in at quarterback to finish out the drive before the Commanders punted the ball away. After emerging from the Commanders' medical tent following his evaluation, Mariota was seen throwing the football on the sideline, per Keim. Mariota thus looks like he'll have a chance to return to the game in the fourth quarter, but if not, he'll finish the day having completed 16 of 22 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown to go with five yards on three carries.