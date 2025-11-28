Mariota will start Sunday night's game against the Broncos after the Commanders ruled out Jayden Daniels (elbow), Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Even coming out of the Week 12 bye, Daniels isn't quite ready to return to the lineup, so Mariota will make his sixth start of the season. Washington is just 1-4 in Mariota's starts this season, and he's completed 66 percent of his 140 pass attempts for 1,065 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions across seven total appearances. Mariota has added just 63 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. He's not a recommended fantasy target against Denver's elite defense.