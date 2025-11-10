Commanders' Marcus Mariota: Solid showing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mariota completed 16 of 22 passes for 213 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Lions. He added five rushes for 22 yards.
The Commanders ran a relatively conservative offense, but Mariota performed well when given a chance. He completed three long passes of at least 30 yards while also delivering a pair of short touchdown passes. Mariota has also topped 20 rushing yards in every game in which he's attempted a pass this season. He'll draw a relatively favorable Week 12 matchup against the Dolphins, with Jayden Daniels (elbow) remaining sidelined.
