Brown (undisclosed) remains absent from practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Brown initially was injured during June minicamp, and while he returned for the start of training camp as a limited participant, he either never made it back to full participation or was quickly sidelined again. Whatever the case, he hasn't played this preseason and seems uncertain for Week 1, which is especially concerning for a Commanders offense that also has Terry McLaurin (contract) absent from practice. Brown was viewed as at least a slight favorite for the No. 3 WR role earlier this offseason, potentially facing competition from Luke McCaffrey, Jaylin Lane, K.J. Osborn or Michael Gallup. It's unclear at this point who besides Deebo Samuel will take WR snaps come Week 1.