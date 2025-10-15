Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday that McLaurin (quadriceps) will return to practice this week but that his status for Sunday's road matchup against the Cowboys remains uncertain, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McLaurin's practice activity on Thursday and Friday will be informative as to his odds of retaking the field versus Dallas, as Washington is hosting a walkthrough session Wednesday. The veteran wideout has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering quad injury and didn't practice in any capacity during that span, though he's reportedly avoided any setbacks in his recovery. With No. 3 receiver Noah Brown (groin/knee) having been placed on IR on Wednesday, it will be an especially notable boost for the Commanders' receiving corps if McLaurin is able to return to action Week 7.