Commanders' Will Harris: Returning to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington designated Harris (ankle) for return to practice from its injured reserve list Wednesday.
Harris has spent the last seven weeks on the Commanders' injured reserve list with a fractured fibula he suffered in Week 3 versus the Raiders, but it now appears he could be on track to returning to game action soon. His availability at practice during the week will be worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game at Miami.
More News
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Dealing with significant injury•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Won't return against Las Vegas•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Plays every defensive snap Week 2•
-
Commanders' Will Harris: Signs with Washington•