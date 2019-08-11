Cowboys' Luke Gifford: Dealing with significant injury

Owner Jerry Jones said Saturday that Gifford suffered a "significant" ankle sprain during Saturday's preseason game against San Francisco, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gifford had already been dealing with a broken finger, and will now likely be sidelined for a significant amount of time with the ankle sprain. It's likely that Gifford misses the rest of the preseason at the very least, and his absence could see him land on waivers or the injured reserve list.