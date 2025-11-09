Wright is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wright has been a healthy scratch for most of the season, but he'll suit up Sunday -- marking his third time being active for the campaign. The move likely comes as insurance for Ollie Gordon, who is active Sunday but has been limited in practice throughout the week by an ankle injury. Wright isn't likely to see much opportunity so long as both De'Von Achane and Gordon remain healthy.