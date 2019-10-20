Dolphins' Mark Walton: Paces backfield in loss
Walton rushed 14 times for 66 yards and brought in his only target for minus-8 yards in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday.
Walton led the way in carries and rushing yardage for Miami, comfortably outpacing both Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage. The workload was the highest of the season for Walton by far, and considering the type of solid ground production he parlayed it into, he presumably secured a larger role heading into a Week 8 Monday night matchup versus the Steelers.
