Smith brought in both targets for 50 yards in the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The highlight of Smith's otherwise quiet afternoon was a 44-yard reception in the first half, which helped the speedster finish second in receiving yards to Dallas Goedert. The Eagles' offense didn't need to do much against an overmatched Raiders squad, so Smith's relatively modest afternoon should be viewed in that context. Smith figures to be busier in a Week 16 road matchup against the vulnerable Commanders defense on Saturday afternoon.