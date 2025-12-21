Smith recorded six receptions on eight targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 29-18 win over the Commanders.

Smith got off to a fast start, logging three receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the first 13 minutes of game time. He found the end zone from five yards away to tally his first score since Week 10. A.J. Brown was otherwise the primary driver of the Eagles' passing game, and Smith has now been held to 50 receiving yards or fewer in five of his last six games.