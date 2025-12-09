Smith was held to four receptions on eight targets for 37 yards in Monday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Chargers.

Smith found himself acting as the third wheel for the Eagles' passing offense in Week 14 after fellow wideout A.J. Brown and TE Dallas Goedert commanded double-digit targets from QB Jalen Hurts. The 26-year-old Smith has seemingly fallen out of favor coming out of Philadelphia's Week 9 bye, posting averages of 4.0 receptions and 50.2 yards in those five outings. Perhaps a favorable matchup against the Raiders in Week 15 will reignite Smith in time for the fantasy playoffs.