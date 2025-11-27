Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Set to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (shoulder/chest/illness) doesn't have a designation for Friday's game versus the Bears.
Smith was absent from Tuesday's walkthrough due to a shoulder injury, and while he remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, a chest issue and an illness were added to the practice report. After capping Week 13 prep with a full walkthrough Thursday, he's lined up to be available Friday. Smith has accrued an 11-166-1 line on 23 targets in three contests since the Eagles' Week 9 bye.
