Smith (shoulder/chest/illness) doesn't have a designation for Friday's game versus the Bears.

Smith was absent from Tuesday's walkthrough due to a shoulder injury, and while he remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, a chest issue and an illness were added to the practice report. After capping Week 13 prep with a full walkthrough Thursday, he's lined up to be available Friday. Smith has accrued an 11-166-1 line on 23 targets in three contests since the Eagles' Week 9 bye.