As we head into the semifinals of the playoffs for most Fantasy leagues in Week 16, the biggest thing to monitor are the injuries at running back. And, unfortunately, we have some prominent guys who are hurt.



David Montgomery (knee) and Nick Chubb (foot) are out for the rest of the season, and Alvin Kamara (groin) is unlikely to play in Week 16. Sincere McCormick (ankle), Braelon Allen (back), and Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) were also injured in Week 15, and we're still waiting on the status of Kenneth Walker III (calf).



The top replacement options available are likely Jerome Ford (49 percent rostered on CBS Sports), Kendre Miller (21 percent), and either Ameer Abdullah (57 percent) or Alexander Mattison (57 percent), depending on your scoring format (I prefer Abdullah in PPR). We'll discuss all of these guys below.



At receiver, we have some good streaming options in Jalen McMillan (27 percent) and Romeo Doubs (57 percent), among others. And there are some excellent streaming tight ends in Brenton Strange (5 percent) and Stone Smartt (8 percent).



The quarterback options for Week 16 are more geared toward Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but you might have to replace Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Geno Smith (knee), or even Jameis Winston, who is getting benched. Aaron Rodgers (45 percent) is likely your best option, but you could also look at Cooper Rush (34 percent) or Carson Wentz (2 percent).



And we have some good DST options for Week 16, including the Texans (57 percent), Falcons (32 percent) and the Bengals (44 percent). Yes, even the Bengals DST might be a starting option in Week 16, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting for the Browns.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are mainly looking at players rostered in less than 65 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries: Patrick Mahomes (ankle), Justin Herbert (ankle), Geno Smith (knee), Aidan O'Connell (knee), Drew Lock (heel, Tommy DeVito (concussion) and Derek Carr (hand).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Matthew Stafford (79 percent rostered), Caleb Williams (73 percent), and Anthony Richardson (66 percent). Stafford was bad at San Francisco in Week 15 with 8.2 Fantasy points, but he scored at least 19.6 points in four games in a row prior to facing the 49ers. The Jets have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 22.7 Fantasy points, and Stafford remains a low-end No. 1 quarterback in Week 16. ... Williams had a rough game Monday night at Minnesota with his worst outing since Thomas Brown started calling plays with 191 passing yards and a touchdown and three rushing yards and a lost fumble. But I expect Williams to bounce back at home in Week 16 against a beat-up Detroit defense, and he scored 32.1 Fantasy points against the Lions in Week 13. ... It's obviously tough to trust Richardson after he just scored 14.4 Fantasy points in Week 15 at Denver, but I like his matchup against the Titans in Week 16. Tennessee has allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 19.7 Fantasy points, including three rushing touchdowns over that span.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 20 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 3255 RUYDS 101 TD 23 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.9 Rodgers had a monster game at Jacksonville in Week 15 with 36.1 Fantasy points, but he's also scored at least 18 points in six of his past seven outings. The Rams are a tough defense and have allowed just two quarterbacks in their past six games to score more than 16.9 Fantasy points, but Rodgers at home is worth using as a low-end starter in one-quarterback leagues. Cooper Rush QB DAL Dallas • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats PAYDS 1405 RUYDS 20 TD 10 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Rush had a solid outing in Week 15 at Carolina with 25.1 Fantasy points, and he scored at least 18.4 Fantasy points in three of his past five starts. He has a favorable matchup in Week 16 against Tampa Bay, and the Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past eight quarterbacks against Tampa Bay have scored at least 25.6 Fantasy points, and Rush is a good starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues for Week 16. Mason Rudolph QB TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 19th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 1015 RUYDS 75 TD 7 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.6 Rudolph could start for the Titans in Week 16 if Will Levis is benched, which seems likely to happen. Rudolph replaced Levis in Week 15 against Cincinnati and scored 19.8 Fantasy points, and Rudolph also scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points in his last two starts in place of an injured Levis in Weeks 8 and 9. Rudolph would face the Colts in Week 16, and the past two quarterbacks against Indianapolis scored at least 19.5 Fantasy points. Rudolph is a great starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Levis is benched. Carson Wentz QB KC Kansas City • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 20th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 20 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.4 Wentz could start the next two games for the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes (ankle) hurt since Kansas City plays Houston on Saturday in Week 16, followed by a Wednesday game at Pittsburgh in Week 17. They aren't easy matchups, but hopefully, Wentz can surprise us as a spot starter in Andy Reid's offense. The last time Wentz started a game was in Week 18 for the Rams, and he scored 30.1 Fantasy points when he was 17-of-24 passing for 163 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, along with 17 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He's a potential starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if Mahomes is out. Mac Jones QB JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 25th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats PAYDS 1026 RUYDS 53 TD 5 INT 7 FPTS/G 8.6 Jones has scored at least 22.7 Fantasy points in two of his past three games, and he gets a favorable matchup against the Raiders in Week 16. Five of the past seven quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and Jones is a potential starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16. Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB CLE Cleveland • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 30th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 100 RUYDS 60 TD 0 INT 3 FPTS/G 1 Thompson-Robinson will start for Jameis Winston in Week 16, and Thompson-Robinson could be a potential starting option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, especially if it's four points for passing touchdowns. The Bengals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, but Cincinnati is No. 1 in rushing yards per game allowed to quarterbacks at 30.7. In deeper formats, Thompson-Robinson could help you if needed. Aidan O'Connell QB LV Las Vegas • #12

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK NR ROSTERED 11% YTD Stats PAYDS 899 RUYDS 6 TD 5 INT 3 FPTS/G 9.4 O'Connell looks like he can return in Week 16 against Jacksonville after being out for Week 15 against Atlanta with a knee injury. In his last full game in Week 13 at Kansas City, O'Connell scored 23.6 Fantasy points, and this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Three quarterbacks in the past six games against Jacksonville have scored at least 33.9 points, and O'Connell is a solid starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues if healthy. Spencer Rattler QB NO New Orleans • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13.5 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats PAYDS 706 RUYDS 61 TD 2 INT 2 FPTS/G 9.6 Rattler could start for the Saints in Week 16 at Green Bay, and he could be worth a look in deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Rattler replaced Jake Haener in Week 15 against Washington and did well with 10-of-21 passing for 135 yards and a touchdown. Now, Rattler struggled in three previous outings when Derek Carr was out in Weeks 6-8, scoring a combined 26.9 Fantasy points in three outings, so keep that in mind. And the Saints have limited weapons, especially if Alvin Kamara (groin) is out. Still, in a desperate situation, Rattler might be able to help if he starts for the Saints against the Packers. Sam Howell QB SEA Seattle • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -3 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 2% YTD Stats PAYDS 24 RUYDS 2 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G -0.5 Howell could start in Week 16 against Minnesota if Geno Smith (knee) is out, and Howell might be useful in deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. You just have to hope he's better than how he played in relief of Smith in Week 15 against Green Bay. Howell was 5-of-14 passing for 24 yards and an interception, along with one carry for 2 yards, and he was sacked four times. It's a tough matchup against the Vikings, but Howell will hopefully improve with a week of practice. Tim Boyle QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 276 RUYDS 9 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 5.3 Good luck trusting a Giants quarterback, but Boyle could start in Week 16 at Atlanta if Drew Lock (heel) and Tommy DeVito (concussion) are out. Boyle came on for DeVito against Baltimore in Week 15 and was 12-of-24 passing for 123 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. In deeper Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, you might need Boyle, and the Falcons have allowed six of the past eight opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.8 Fantasy points.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries: David Montgomery (knee), Alvin Kamara (groin), Kenneth Walker III (calf), Nick Chubb (foot), Braelon Allen (back), Sincere McCormick (ankle) and Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Jaylen Warren (81 percent rostered), Javonte Williams (78 percent), and Tank Bigsby (75 percent). Warren had 10.8 PPR points in Week 11 against Baltimore, and he could have similar production in the rematch in Week 16. He also could get some additional touches after Najee Harris lost a fumble in Week 15 at Philadelphia. Warren is worth using as a flex against the Ravens. ... Williams could get some additional work in Week 16 at the Chargers with McLaughlin banged up. It's tough to trust a Broncos running back, even if McLaughlin is out, but Williams could be a desperation flex in deeper leagues on Thursday night. ... Bigsby played 22 snaps compared to 61 for Travis Etienne in Week 15 against the Jets, but Bigsby still had 29 carries in his past two outings. If he gets double digits in carries in Week 16 at the Raiders, then he could be used as a flex option in deeper leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 16th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats RUYDS 451 REC 32 REYDS 186 TD 2 FPTS/G 9 Nick Chubb (foot) is expected to miss the rest of the season, which should give Ford the chance to start for the Browns, and he has a great matchup in Week 16 at Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed seven running backs to score at least 10.4 PPR points in their past five games, so Ford can be a potential flex option in all leagues. Ford scored 18.4 PPR points in Week 15 against Kansas City, and he had at least 15.5 PPR points in two of the first six games this season without Chubb. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -13.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 20th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 2 REYDS 1 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.3 We'll see if Alvin Kamara (groin) can play in Week 16 at Green Bay, but if he's out, then Miller would start for the Saints, which would make him a flex option in all leagues. In his past two games, Miller has 19 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown and no catches on two targets. He would likely share touches with Jamaal Williams, but Miller should get the majority of playing time. The Packers have allowed six running backs in their past five games to score at least 11.1 PPR points, so hopefully, Miller can excel in his first chance at extended action if Kamara is out. Ameer Abdullah RB LV Las Vegas • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LV -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 32 REYDS 182 TD 4 FPTS/G 6.3 Sincere McCormick (ankle) left Monday's game against Atlanta, and he could be out in Week 16 against Jacksonville. That would leave Abdullah and Alexander Mattison (57 percent) to work in tandem against the Jaguars, and I give a slight edge to Abdullah, given his expected work in the passing game. He has three games in his past five outings with at least three catches, and he scored at least 10.7 PPR points in all of them. Mattison returned in Week 15 after a three-game absence with an ankle injury, and he should lead the Raiders in carries. Prior to getting hurt, Mattison was operating as the No. 1 running back in Las Vegas, and he scored at least 10.1 PPR points in five of his first seven games. Abdullah and Mattison are both flex options against Jacksonville, and the Jaguars are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. Tyjae Spears RB TEN Tennessee • #2

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 24 REYDS 177 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.9 Tony Pollard is playing through an ankle injury, and Spears benefitted with a season-high 56 percent of the snaps in Week 15 against Cincinnati. He had his best game of the season also, with four carries for 5 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. Keep an eye on Pollard's practice status, and if he's out or limited in Week 16 at the Colts, then Spears would be a No. 2 running back in all leagues. And if Pollard plays as expected, then Spears can be a flex option, and the Colts are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -6 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 38% YTD Stats RUYDS 198 REC 42 REYDS 383 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 I liked Hill as a sleeper in Week 15 at the Giants, and he delivered with 17.8 PPR points with two carries for 7 yards, five catches for 61 yards, and a touchdown on five targets. He now has 11 targets in his past two games for nine catches, 76 yards, and a touchdown, and he could be involved in the passing game again in Week 16 against Pittsburgh. In Week 11 against the Steelers, Hill had four catches for 28 yards on seven targets, and I like Hill as a PPR flex option in this matchup. Isaiah Davis RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats RUYDS 86 REC 8 REYDS 67 TD 2 FPTS/G 2.5 With Braelon Allen (back) banged up and Breece Hall only playing 48 percent of the snaps in Week 15 at Jacksonville, there could be a chance for Davis to help as a flex option in Week 16 against the Rams. He only scored 3.6 PPR points against the Jaguars, but he had at least 12.2 PPR points in each of his two previous games against the Seahawks and Dolphins. And if the Jets are chasing points this week against the Rams, then we could see Davis be more involved than Hall, given Davis' role in the passing game. Audric Estime RB DEN Denver • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 7th RB RNK 48th ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats RUYDS 204 REC 4 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.4 We don't know how the Broncos will use their running backs with Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) banged up heading into Thursday's game against the Chargers, so Estime could be a surprise flex option in deeper leagues. It's risky since he hasn't had double digits in touches since Week 10, but Sean Payton could opt to make this an Estime game instead of leaning on Javonte Williams. Ty Johnson RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE BUF -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK 41st ROSTERED 3% YTD Stats RUYDS 154 REC 16 REYDS 275 TD 4 FPTS/G 5.9 Johnson has been productive in his past two games against the Rams and Lions, with at least 13.5 PPR points in each outing. He's become a nice weapon for Josh Allen out of the backfield with seven catches for 169 yards and a touchdown on eight targets over that span, and Johnson might be worth using as a flex option in deep PPR leagues against New England in Week 16. Also, if you think the Bills will blow out the Patriots at home, you can look at Ray Davis (65 percent rostered) as a potential flex option as well in deeper leagues. Davis has scored at least 10.9 PPR points in two of his past three games. Antonio Gibson RB NE New England • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st RB RNK 45th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 406 REC 17 REYDS 178 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.8 Gibson is worth using as a flex option in deeper leagues heading into Week 16 at Buffalo. He's only had seven touches in each of his past three games, but he scored at least 8.4 PPR points in two in a row against the Colts and Cardinals. Rhamondre Stevenson still gets the majority of touches for the Patriots, but Gibson could be a desperation flex play against the Bills, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries: Injuries: George Pickens (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (knee), Quentin Johnston (ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), Cedric Tillman (concussion), Xavier Legette (groin) and Alec Pierce (concussion).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Keenan Allen (84 percent rostered), Adam Thielen (79 percent), Josh Downs (77 percent), Michael Pittman (76 percent) and Rome Odunze (66 percent). Allen has scored at least 20.2 PPR points in three of his past four games, including 24.3 PPR points in Week 13 at Detroit. The Lions are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so Allen and Odunze have the chance to play well in Week 16. Odunze is more of a deep-league option, but he does have at least six targets in seven of his past eight games. ... Downs (6.2 PPR points) and Pittman (9.8 PPR points) were disappointments in Week 15 at Denver, but both got at least eight targets against the Broncos. They have a better matchup in Week 16 against the Titans, who have allowed seven receivers to score at least 14.1 PPR points in their past five games. ... Thielen only scored 10.1 PPR points in Week 15 against Dallas, but he had seven targets and now has 28 targets in his past three games. He scored at least 19.2 PPR points in his two previous outings prior to Week 15, and I still consider Thielen a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 16 against Arizona.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Jalen McMillan WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 24th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 40 REYDS 279 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.7 McMillan has been impressive in his past two games against Las Vegas and the Chargers, with nine catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets, and hopefully, he stays hot against Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 9 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Baker Mayfield has made McMillan his No. 2 target opposite Mike Evans. I would start McMillan as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in most leagues in Week 16. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -13.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 58 REYDS 523 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Doubs returned from a two-game absence with a concussion in Week 15 at Seattle with three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. That's now his third game this season with at least 17.4 PPR points, and hopefully, he can finish the season strong. I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues heading into Week 16 against New Orleans, and Christian Watson (64 percent rostered) is also worth adding and starting in three-receiver leagues. Watson hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6, but he does have at least six targets in consecutive games. And he scored at least 13.4 PPR points in two of his past five outings. Rashod Bateman WR BAL Baltimore • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT BAL -6 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 34% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 60 REYDS 654 TD 7 FPTS/G 10.4 Bateman scored 23 PPR points in Week 15 at the Giants with three catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns on five targets, and he has now scored at least 12.3 PPR points in three of his past four games. He's a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver heading into Week 16 against the Steelers, but he's someone Lamar Jackson trusts, which is a huge positive. Bateman only had two catches for 30 yards on five targets against the Steelers in Week 11, but hopefully, he'll do better in the rematch in Week 16. Tim Patrick WR DET Detroit • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DET -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 41 REYDS 379 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.7 Patrick has suddenly become a go-to option for Jared Goff in the past two games, and Patrick could be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 16 against the Bears. In his past two games against Green Bay and Buffalo, Patrick has 15 targets for 10 catches, 73 yards, and two touchdowns, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in each outing. He only had two catches for 48 yards on three targets against Chicago in Week 13, but his role has expanded since then, making him a viable Fantasy option in deeper formats. Jalen Coker WR CAR Carolina • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -4 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 32 REYDS 373 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.8 With Xavier Legette (groin) hurt, Coker could see an expanded role in Week 16 against the Cardinals, and he might be useful in deep three-receiver leagues. He returned from a three-game absence with a quadriceps injury in Week 15 against Dallas with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on six targets, which included an 83-yard touchdown reception. Coker could easily be second on the team in targets behind Adam Thielen, and the Panthers could be chasing points against the Cardinals in Week 16. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 50% YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 49 REYDS 339 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.4 Tillman has missed the past three games with a concussion, but hopefully, he can return in Week 16 at the Bengals. Prior to getting hurt, Tillman had scored at least 18.1 PPR points in three of his past five games, including eight catches for 81 yards on 12 targets against Cincinnati in Week 7. Unfortunately for Tillman, Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start in Week 16, and he isn't expected to boost the value for Tillman, so take that into account. But hopefully, Tillman can be a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues if he returns against the Bengals. Calvin Austin III WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 47 REYDS 452 TD 4 FPTS/G 7 We'll see what happens with George Pickens (hamstring) in Week 16 at Baltimore, but Austin could be an option for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues if Pickens remains out. Austin has scored at least 10.9 PPR points in three of his past four games, including two touchdowns, and he has nine targets in his past two outings against Cleveland and Philadelphia with Pickens out. Austin would only be a desperation No. 3 receiver in deeper leagues, but it helps that the Ravens are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Marquise Brown WR KC Kansas City • #5

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -1.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 20% YTD Stats REC 0 TAR 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 There's a chance Brown could return in Week 16 against Houston after being out all season with a shoulder injury, but it's hard to trust him this late in the year, especially if Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is out. Keep an eye on what happens with the Chiefs in practice this week, and Brown could be a late addition off the waiver wire if Mahomes and Brown are both cleared to play against the Texans.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries: David Njoku (hamstring), Zach Ertz (concussion), Evan Engram (shoulder), Dallas Goedert (knee) and Will Dissly (shoulder).



Check to see if available in shallow leagues: Tucker Kraft (81 percent rostered), Pat Freiermuth (79 percent), Hunter Henry (73 percent), and Dalton Kincaid (70 percent). Kraft had a down game in Week 15 at Seattle with two catches for 34 yards on two targets, but he scored at least 10.6 PPR points in three games in a row prior to that. He's still worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 16 against the Saints. ... Freiermuth has stepped up recently with George Pickens (hamstring) hurt, and Freiermuth comes into Week 16 at Baltimore with a touchdown in three games in a row. He also has scored at least 9.9 PPR points in five of his past six games, and he has two games in his past three outings with at least six targets. If Pickens is out against the Ravens, then Freiermuth is worth starting in all leagues. ... Henry had a down game in Week 15 at Arizona with four catches for 25 yards on four targets, but prior to that, he scored at least 9.4 PPR points, in six of his previous seven outings. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 at Buffalo, but Henry is still worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. ... Kincaid returned from his three-game absence with a knee injury in Week 15 at Detroit and had four catches for 53 yards on seven targets. He should stay in that range in Week 16 against New England, which makes him a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.

Add in this order:

Week 16 Waiver Priority List Brenton Strange TE JAC Jacksonville • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -1 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 28th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 44 REYDS 329 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.6 In the first game without Evan Engram (shoulder) since he went on injured reserve in Week 15 against the Jets, Strange went off with 11 catches for 73 yards on 12 targets. And he now has at least 9.2 PPR points in three of the last four games Engram has missed after he was out from Weeks 2-4 earlier this year. We'll see if that can happen again in Week 16 at Las Vegas, but it's a great matchup since the Raiders are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Three tight ends in the past five games against Las Vegas have scored at least 10 PPR points, and Strange should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues in Week 16. Stone Smartt TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #84

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 14 REYDS 148 TD 0 FPTS/G 2 Smartt has scored at least eight PPR points in each of his past two games, and he had five catches for 50 yards on six targets in Week 15 against Tampa Bay in the first outing without Will Dissly. Dissly (shoulder) is expected to miss Week 16 against Denver on Thursday night, and Smartt is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. The Broncos have allowed two tight ends in the past five games to score at least 20.4 PPR points, and hopefully, Smartt will continue to be a go-to option for Justin Herbert in Week 16. Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -4 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 4% YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 52 REYDS 356 TD 2 FPTS/G 6 Okonkwo had a solid game in Week 15 against Cincinnati with eight catches for 59 yards on 10 targets, and hopefully, the Titans continue to feature him in a great matchup against the Colts in Week 16. I'd like it better for Okonkwo if Mason Rudolph starts in place of Will Levis, and Okonkwo does have 20 targets in his past three games overall. Indianapolis is No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and four tight ends in the past two games have scored at least 8.5 PPR points against the Colts coming into Week 16. Okonkwo is worth using as a low-end starter in most leagues.

Week 16 DST streamers

Texans (57 percent rostered) at KC

Falcons (32 percent rostered) vs. NYG

Bengals (44 percent rostered) vs. CLE

Rams (19 percent rostered) at NYJ

Titans (42 percent rostered) at IND

Kicker streamers

Will Reichard (44 percent rostered) at SEA

Josh Karty (12 percent rostered) at NYJ

Jake Moody (59 percent rostered) at MIA

Brandon McManus (53 percent rostered) vs. NO

Cam Little (6 percent rostered) at LV

Who should you start and sit this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 16 Fantasy projections for every position, plus see which quarterback comes out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that has outperformed experts big-time.