Enechukwu (undisclosed) was released by the Falcons with a failed physical designation Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Enechukwu joined Atlanta as an undrafted free agent last April, but suffered an injury during training camp, which ultimately led to him missing the entirety of the 2023 campaign. He'll now have to prove himself healthy before attempting to earn an opportunity with another team.