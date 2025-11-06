Jaguars' Hunter Long: Missing another practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Long (hip/knee) is not participating in practice Thursday, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Long is missing a second consecutive practice, making his status for Week 10 cloudy. With Brenton Strange (quadriceps) still on IR, Johnny Mundt and Quintin Morris will operate as Jacksonville's top tight ends versus Houston on Sunday if Long is unavailable. Jordan Akins and Patrick Herbert would also be candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.
