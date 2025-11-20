Long (hip/knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Long has now logged back-to-back limited practice sessions as he works to gain clearance for Sunday's road game against Arizona. He hasn't played since Week 9 due to a pair of injuries, and Friday's practice will represent Long's last chance to upgrade to unrestricted reps in Week 12. Long will serve as Jacksonville's top tight end if he's able to suit up Sunday, unless the team activates Brenton Strange (hip) from IR to the 53-man roster.