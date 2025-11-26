default-cbs-image
Long (hip/knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Long has missed three straight games while managing a pair of injuries, but he now appears back to full health and ready to retake the field Sunday versus the Titans. He'll handle the No. 2 tight end role behind Brenton Strange, who returned from IR in Week 12 to lead Jacksonville in receiving against Arizona, securing all five of his targets for 93 yards.

