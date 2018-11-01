Jerome Cunningham: Joins Lions' practice squad
Cunningham signed with the Lions' practice squad Thursday.
The 27-year-old tight end has eight receptions for 59 yards in nine career NFL appearances. Cunningham likely faces an uphill battle to make the 53-man roster for Detroit with a loaded depth chart at tight end.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...