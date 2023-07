The Jets placed Bernard-Converse on the active/PUP list Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The severity of the injury remains unclear, but Bernard-Converse is eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason. The LSU product was a sixth-round pick by the Jets this year, and when healthy, he figures to compete for a depth role in New York's secondary.