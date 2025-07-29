Fields is practicing with a plastic shield on his cleat to protect his dislocated toe, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

"We get our feet stepped on all the time at practice, so it just felt normal at first when I got stepped on. But I tried walking off and it just felt weird, like something was stuck in my toe," Fields said. "I didn't know what to think. I just knew something was wrong. ... Luckily, they said it was just dislocated." Fields has returned to team drills this week, and there's been zero concern out of Jets camp that the quarterback is dealing with any sort of long-term issue. Barring a setback, Fields will be under center for the Week 1 opener.