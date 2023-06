Becton (kneecap) was a limited participant at practice Friday, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Becton worked out off to the side of the Jets' practice Friday and head coach Robert Saleh said he expects him to be a "full-go" for next month's training camp. The 24-year-old missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign with a right kneecap injury and he'll compete for a starting role at left tackle with Duane Brown (shoulder) in 2023.