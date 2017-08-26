Lions' Robert Tonyan: Logging reps with first-team offense
Tonyan is logging reps with the first-team offense, Nate Atkins of MLive Media Group reports.
Tonyan is a high school quarterback turned college wideout who's looking to make it in the NFL as a tight end. With Eric Ebron (hamstring) currently sidelined, Tonyan has taken reps as the first-string 'F' tight end -- a position reserved for players who profile as an oversized receiver that isn't asked to block much. While he's not a lock to make the final roster now, Tonyan's candidacy only figures to grow stronger the longer Ebron's injury lingers.
