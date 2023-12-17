LaPorta recorded five receptions on six targets for 56 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 42-17 win over the Broncos.

LaPorta had a typical performance from an opportunity and yardage perspective, but he found the end zone three times to deliver a standout effort. He didn't tally his first reception until the last play of the first quarter, but he then went on to record touchdowns in each of the final three quarters of the game from 19, three and 10 yards, respectively. LaPorta won't continue to maintain the touchdown efficiency he displayed Saturday night moving forward, but he has impressively found the end zone nine times in his first 14 games as a pro.