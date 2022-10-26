Watson (hamstring) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It'll be the rookie's first official practice participation since he reinjured his hamstring in a Week 5 loss to the Giants. The Packers may need Watson's help soon enough, with Randall Cobb (ankle) on injured reserve and Allen Lazard now hampered by a shoulder injury.
