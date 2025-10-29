Reed (collarbone, foot) remains on IR and has not yet had his 21-day practice window opened, but he spent time on the rehab field Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed was spotted running on a side field Wednesday as well as working with a trainer and getting in some catching reps with a JUGs machine, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. The third-year wideout is recovering from a pair of surgeries, one to address a broken collarbone sustained Week 2 against the Commanders and the other to repair a Jones fracture in his foot he had been playing through. Reed is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened at any time and is already within the early stages of his 6-to-8 week recovery timetable, but Packers coach Matt LaFleur hasn't yet offered a tangible update on the wideout's expected return date.