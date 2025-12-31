Reed was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an illness.

An illness has been sweeping the Packers' locker room the last two weeks, and Reed was among four players on the active roster to be impacted to kick off Week 18 prep. Since he returned to action from a lengthy IR stint Week 14, he's produced a modest 16-162-0 line on 17 targets over the last four games. In any case, Reed's status bears monitoring as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his odds to play Sunday in Minnesota, especially after coach Matt LaFleur told Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on Wednesday that some starters won't play this weekend.