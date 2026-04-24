Reed has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Reed's extension with Green Bay is worth $50.25 million in new money, including $20 million guaranteed. As the coming season approaches, Reed is entrenched as a key component of a Packers WR corps that also features Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, following the offseason departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. In seven regular-season contests in 2025, the 2023 second-rounder recorded a 19-207-1 line on 22 targets. Health permitting, a bounce-back season is plausible for Reed in 2026, with the vacated targets of Doubs and Wicks up for grabs.