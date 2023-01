Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Monday that Corbett tore his ACL and is expected to be ready for the start of next season, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Corbett sustained an unfortunate ACL tear in his knee during Carolina's regular-season finale versus the Saints. With the Panthers having missed this year's playoffs, the 305-pounder will soon begin the lengthy rehabilitation process and aim for a Week 1 return later this fall.