Tremayne caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 42-13 loss to the Patriots.

The Stanford product has emerged as one of he Panthers' key depth options at wide receiver with both Xavier Legette (hamstring) and Jalen Coker (quadriceps) sidelined. Over the past three games, Tremayne has caught eight of his 11 targets for 99 yards, second to only Tetairoa McMillan's 210 yards during that stretch. Tremayne is expected to continue playing as one of the Panthers' top reserve wideouts in Week 4, when the Dolphins travel to Carolina.