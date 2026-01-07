Tremayne caught 14 of 18 targets for 160 yards across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

Tremayne had appeared in just two NFL games and totaled minus-2 receiving yards prior to his 2025 campaign with the Panthers, but he emerged as a valuable contributor this season. The Stanford product tallied 11.4 yards per reception while also playing a significant role on special teams, logging 262 offensive snaps and 231 on special teams. Set to become an exclusive-rights free agent following Carolina's 2025 playoff run, Tremayne is expected to be retained by the Panthers. If he returns for 2026, he'd likely remain a depth option at wide receiver while contributing on special teams.