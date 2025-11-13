Panthers' Brycen Tremayne: Logs full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tremayne (hip) practiced in full Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Tremayne was held out of Sunday's loss to the Saints even after logging a full practice Friday. He should be ready to return in Week 11 against Atlanta, given that he turned in another full session.
